Samsung adds new developer tools for Health and Wellness

Samsung is launching a new range of developer tools for Health and Wellness ahead of its 2022 Samsung Developer Conference.

Samsung will be working with a range of health providers and also adding a new fall detection API to their platform and more.

Samsung Electronics unveiled a series of new tools ahead of the Samsung Developer Conference 2022 (SDC22) that will aid developers and communities in shaping health, wellness and safety habits for consumers everywhere. These tools include the Samsung Privileged Health SDK program for select partners, the Fall Detection API to support user safety, Samsung’s new end-to-end research solution for educational, clinical and healthcare programmers, as well as ongoing opportunities for partners with Health Connect.

“Samsung’s health foundation is rooted in our advanced hardware and sensor technology and is bolstered by our open ecosystem and collaborative approach,” said TaeJong Jay Yang, Executive Vice President and the Head of Health R&D Team at Mobile eXperience Business, Samsung Electronics. “That is why I am excited to announce expanded developer tools, APIs and partner offerings that allow third-party experts, research centers and universities to advance wearable tracking and insight capabilities for a wider health, wellness and safety.”

