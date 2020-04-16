Samsung 5G mmWave hits 8.5 Gbps with multiple devices

Samsung has announced that it has reached speeds of 8.5 Gbps with 5G mmWave and multiple devices on the Samsung 5G mmWave Access Unit.

Samsung managed speeds of 4.3 Gbps each using two test mobile devices, this was done by using Two key technologies carrier aggregation and MU-MIMO.

This demonstration highlights the key difference of 5G – its use of mmWave spectrum. The wide bandwidth from mmWave spectrum enables mobile operators to provide multi-gigabit speeds that lower band spectrums are unable to match. With multi-gigabit speeds, users can experience transformational 5G mobile services. Mobile operators will be able to deliver new and rich services such as 8K video streaming, AR remote learning and holistic VR teleconferencing as well as new use cases that are yet to be imagined.

“Samsung will continue to be at the forefront in advancing 5G mmWave technology,” said Hyunho Park, Senior Vice President, Networks Business at Samsung Electronics. “This successful demonstration proves mmWave’s potential to deliver new kinds of business use cases and open up opportunities for mobile operators. We look forward to building on this significant technical breakthrough to fuel our continuous journey towards an innovative and vibrant mmWave ecosystem.”

You can find out more information about Samsung’s 5G mmWave technology over at the company’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung

