Samsung 5G Core to power KDDI commercial 5G standalone network in Japan

Samsung has announced that its 5G Core will power the KDDI commercial 5G standalone network in Japan, the network will use Samsung’s 5G SA Core.

Samsung’s 5G technology will let KDDI create an independent 5G network, which will bring improved performance, lower latency, and more.

“We strive to provide the best mobile experiences to our customers through network innovation and our advanced 5G SA network will offer immense capabilities,” said Toshikazu Yokai, Managing Executive Officer, General Manager of Mobile Network Technical Development Division at KDDI. “With Samsung’s 5G SA Core, we will offer unprecedented speed, instantaneous connectivity and high reliability which could bring numerous new experience value for consumers and enterprises. We look forward to continue advancing 5G networks to stay ahead of our customers’ needs.”

“KDDI has been at the forefront of opening up the next frontier of 5G services and we are proud to see our long-term collaboration deepen with new opportunities as we drive continuous innovation and realize technology vision together,” said Junehee Lee, Executive Vice President, Head of Global Sales & Marketing, Networks Business at Samsung Electronics. “We look forward to continuing our collaboration with KDDI to reshape the 5G services landscape in Japan and achieving new 5G milestones.”

You can find out more details about the latest partnership between Samsung and KDDI over ta Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung





