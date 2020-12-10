Samsung 2020 Best of Galaxy Store Awards announced

Samsung has announced its 2020 Best of Galaxy Store awards, there are a total of 22 winners and this is Samsung’s third year of the awards.

The awards include the best games, apps themes, watch faces and more and the awards also incluf Bixby this year.

Galaxy Store received a redesign this year, adding new features to give gamers more ways to discover unique gaming experiences and take advantage of exclusive benefits for Galaxy users. The new, streamlined layout coupled with its curated selection of the best games and gaming perks transformed Galaxy Store into the ultimate mobile destination for casual and hardcore gamers alike.

“The success of Galaxy Store is determined by the creativity and dedication of the Samsung Developers community,” said Jong Woo, Vice President and Head of Game Ecosystem. “We relaunched Galaxy Store to create a go-to place for mobile games and a vast array of content for users to personalize their Galaxy devices. This year’s winners truly represent the best across all categories.”

