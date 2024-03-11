Sam Altman & Greg Brockman to continue to lead OpenAI

Over the weekend the Special Committee of the OpenAI Board today announced the completion of the review by WilmerHale. OpenAI’s Special Committee has brought back Sam Altman to the helm as CEO, placing their confidence in his vision alongside Greg Brockman. This comes after a thorough investigation by the law firm WilmerHale, which was called upon when trust issues arose between Altman and the previous Board, leading to his temporary departure on November 17, 2023.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

WilmerHale left no stone unturned, examining documents and conducting interviews to get to the bottom of the leadership shake-up. Their findings were clear: there was no wrongdoing in key areas such as product safety, the speed of development, financial management, or the accuracy of information shared with investors.

OpenAI isn’t just making changes at the top. They’re overhauling their governance policies to ensure they’re up to the task of leading in the AI space. They’ve updated their corporate policies and put a stronger Conflict of Interest Policy in place. To keep things transparent and ethical, they’ve set up a whistleblower hotline, where anyone can report concerns anonymously.

New OpenAI Board Members

To strengthen their governance, OpenAI has invited three new board members to join their ranks. Dr. Sue Desmond-Hellmann, Nicole Seligman, and Fidji Simo bring a wealth of leadership experience that promises to greatly enhance the organization’s oversight capabilities. Moreover, Altman isn’t just returning as CEO; he’s also reclaiming his seat on the OpenAI Board of Directors.

The organization is also introducing new Board committees to keep a sharp eye on various aspects of their operations. One such committee, the Mission & Strategy committee, is tasked with guiding OpenAI’s long-term objectives, making sure they align with the organization’s core mission.

The Special Committee’s endorsement of Altman and Brockman’s leadership was met with unanimous agreement from the full Board. With these governance improvements, OpenAI is ready to forge ahead in the AI landscape, backed by a robust leadership and governance structure that’s prepared to meet future challenges and seize new opportunities.

Summary of WilmerHale review and findings :

Retention of WilmerHale : On December 8, 2023, the Special Committee retained WilmerHale to investigate the events surrounding the November 17, 2023, removal of Sam Altman and Greg Brockman from the OpenAI Board of Directors and the termination of Mr. Altman as CEO.

: On December 8, 2023, the Special Committee retained WilmerHale to investigate the events surrounding the November 17, 2023, removal of Sam Altman and Greg Brockman from the OpenAI Board of Directors and the termination of Mr. Altman as CEO. Scope of Review : WilmerHale’s investigation involved reviewing over 30,000 documents, conducting dozens of interviews (including with former OpenAI Board members, executives, advisors, and other relevant witnesses), and evaluating various corporate actions.

: WilmerHale’s investigation involved reviewing over 30,000 documents, conducting dozens of interviews (including with former OpenAI Board members, executives, advisors, and other relevant witnesses), and evaluating various corporate actions. Committee Support : The Special Committee provided WilmerHale with the necessary resources and authority for a comprehensive review, receiving cooperation from many OpenAI employees and both current and former Board members.

: The Special Committee provided WilmerHale with the necessary resources and authority for a comprehensive review, receiving cooperation from many OpenAI employees and both current and former Board members. Review Findings : Management and Governance Issues : Evaluated issues previously brought to the Board’s attention and new issues identified during the review. Breakdown in Trust : Identified a breakdown in trust between the prior Board and Mr. Altman as the trigger for the November 17 events. Accuracy of Public Statements : Found the November 17 public post by the prior Board accurately reflected their decision-making and rationale. Reasons for Board Actions : Determined the prior Board’s actions were aimed at mitigating internal management challenges, not due to concerns about product safety, development pace, finances, or statements to stakeholders. The decision stemmed from the relationship breakdown and trust loss with Mr. Altman. Process Criticisms : Noted the prior Board’s decision was made quickly, without notifying key stakeholders or fully exploring the issues, and without giving Mr. Altman a chance to respond, although within their discretion.

: Special Committee Recommendations : After reviewing WilmerHale’s findings, the Special Committee recommended the full Board endorse the decision to rehire Mr. Altman and Mr. Brockman, expressing confidence in their leadership.

: After reviewing WilmerHale’s findings, the Special Committee recommended the full Board endorse the decision to rehire Mr. Altman and Mr. Brockman, expressing confidence in their leadership. Conclusion of Review: The Special Committee concluded its review and looked forward to continuing its support for OpenAI under the leadership of Mr. Altman and Mr. Brockman.

