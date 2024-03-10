OpenAI reveals new details about ChatGPT 5 development and its future business structure

OpenAI has released new details about its leadership and those who will oversee the development and release of ChatGPT 5. Last month it was revealed that full training of GPT-5 is already underway, thanks to tweets by Greg Brockman, OpenAI’s president and co-founder, and Jason Wei, a top OpenAI researcher. This week OpenAI has confirmed that Sam Altman and Greg Brockman have been reinstated to continue leading OpenAI after an independent review by WilmerHale law firm. As well as confirming that OpenAI’s board has elected three new members, including Dr. Sue Desmond-Hellmann, Nicole Seligman, and Fidji Simo, bringing diverse experience from various sectors.

Other news includes OpenAI has introduced improvements to its governance structure, including a new set of corporate governance guidelines, a strengthened conflict of interest policy, and the creation of a whistleblower hotline. As well as confirming a new committee focused on the advancement of OpenAI’s core mission has been established. Let’s dive into what’s new at OpenAI and how this will affect the development of ChatGPT-5.

They’ve welcomed three impressive individuals to their board: Dr. Sue Desmond-Hellmann, Nicole Seligman, and Fidji Simo. With backgrounds in biotechnology, legal matters, and the tech industry, these new members bring a wealth of knowledge and experience. Their insights will be invaluable as OpenAI navigates the complex landscape of AI development.

OpenAI ChatGPT 5 Development

But it’s not just about who’s at the table. OpenAI has also introduced new policies to make sure everything they do is transparent and ethical. They’ve set up clear guidelines for how the company should be run, a policy to handle conflicts of interest, and even a hotline for whistleblowers. These steps are all about making sure OpenAI is accountable and that people feel safe speaking up if something’s not right. The AIGRID has put together a helpful overview of everything that has come to light this week regarding OpenAI and its business structure.

OpenAI’s Mission and Strategy

One of the most exciting developments is the creation of the Mission and Strategy Committee. This group is laser-focused on steering OpenAI towards the creation of artificial general intelligence (AGI) – a type of AI that can understand, learn, and apply knowledge in a way that’s similar to human intelligence. The committee will ensure that every project and initiative at OpenAI aligns with this mission.

The changes come after a thorough review by the WilmerHale law firm, which didn’t find any safety issues with OpenAI’s products or concerns about the speed of development. However, it did shine a light on some past governance challenges, like disagreements between former board members and Mr. Altman. With the new board members and policies in place, OpenAI is determined to learn from these experiences and build a stronger, more unified organization.

Former board members have had a significant influence on these new changes. Their feedback has been crucial in shaping a governance structure that’s robust and capable of preventing past problems from happening again. Sam Altman himself has acknowledged that there were some missteps in how OpenAI was governed. He’s committed to making things right and ensuring that the lab’s governance is fully in sync with its mission. It’s clear that he’s serious about leading OpenAI into a future where it can truly make a difference.

What we know about ChatGPT 5

Launch and Training Indications : OpenAI began the full training run of GPT-5, with evidence from tweets by Greg Brockman, OpenAI’s president and co-founder, and Jason Wei, a top OpenAI researcher. Brockman’s tweet suggested a move to maximize harnessing all computing resources for their largest model yet, while Wei’s highlighted the excitement around launching massive GPU trainings.

: OpenAI began the full training run of GPT-5, with evidence from tweets by Greg Brockman, OpenAI’s president and co-founder, and Jason Wei, a top OpenAI researcher. Brockman’s tweet suggested a move to maximize harnessing all computing resources for their largest model yet, while Wei’s highlighted the excitement around launching massive GPU trainings. Model Training Approach : OpenAI typically trains smaller models (about a thousandth the size of the full model) to gather insights before conducting a full training run. This approach aids in scientifically predicting and understanding the systems resulting from these models.

: OpenAI typically trains smaller models (about a thousandth the size of the full model) to gather insights before conducting a full training run. This approach aids in scientifically predicting and understanding the systems resulting from these models. Safety Testing and Red Teamers : The closing of applications for the red teaming network indicates the initiation of safety testing phases for GPT-5. Red teamers play a critical role in identifying potential weaknesses or safety concerns before public release.

: The closing of applications for the red teaming network indicates the initiation of safety testing phases for GPT-5. Red teamers play a critical role in identifying potential weaknesses or safety concerns before public release. Incremental Improvements and Checkpoints : Before achieving GPT-5, OpenAI might release incremental updates or checkpoints (referred to as GPT-4.2), diverging from their historical approach of infrequent but significant model upgrades.

: Before achieving GPT-5, OpenAI might release incremental updates or checkpoints (referred to as GPT-4.2), diverging from their historical approach of infrequent but significant model upgrades. Model Capabilities and Focus Areas : Incorporating methods to allow ChatGPT-5 to “think” for longer by laying out reasoning steps more comprehensively, potentially both internally and externally verified. Enhancements in multimodality, including improvements in handling speech, images, and possibly video. Increased emphasis on reasoning abilities and reliability. For example, the ability for the model to provide more consistent and reliable answers across numerous queries. Introducing or improving mechanisms for verifying or understanding AI’s reasoning process, as discussed by Sam Altman at Davos.

: Model Size and Architecture : Speculation from an interview with Gavin Uberti, CEO of Etched AI, suggests GPT-5 could have around ten times the parameter count of GPT-4, possibly achieved through larger embedding dimensions, more layers, and doubling the number of experts.

: Speculation from an interview with Gavin Uberti, CEO of Etched AI, suggests GPT-5 could have around ten times the parameter count of GPT-4, possibly achieved through larger embedding dimensions, more layers, and doubling the number of experts. Applications and Practical Tips : The potential for GPT-5 to significantly improve performance in coding, mathematics, and STEM fields through enhanced reasoning and reliability. A practical tip shared involves the model’s ability to understand and correct scrambled or typo-filled text, indicating robust language understanding capabilities.

: Release Timeline and Safety Considerations : The speculation suggests a release timeline towards the end of November 2024, considering the training duration, safety testing, and potential avoidance of releasing around the contentious US election period.

: The speculation suggests a release timeline towards the end of November 2024, considering the training duration, safety testing, and potential avoidance of releasing around the contentious US election period. Multilingual Data and Safety : An emphasis on including more multilingual data in GPT-5’s training set, in part for safety reasons and to address the ease of “jailbreaking” models in languages other than English.

: An emphasis on including more multilingual data in GPT-5’s training set, in part for safety reasons and to address the ease of “jailbreaking” models in languages other than English. Future Directions and Industry Impact : OpenAI’s vision of using AI as a sort of operating system, enhancing real-time voice interaction, and expanding multimodal capabilities. The anticipated dramatic improvements in AI reasoning, reliability, and understanding, as well as the potential industry-defining impact of GPT-5 and future models.

:

So, what does all this mean for OpenAI and the wider world? These updates mark a pivotal moment for the organization. With a stronger board, better policies, and a clear focus on their mission, OpenAI is demonstrating how to responsibly develop AGI. They’re setting a standard for how AI research labs should operate – with integrity and a steadfast dedication to improving the human condition.

As we watch OpenAI move forward, it’s clear that they’re not just talking about making a positive impact – they’re putting in the work to make it happen. Their actions show a deep understanding of the responsibility that comes with developing powerful AI technologies. And for anyone interested in the future of AI, OpenAI’s journey is one to follow closely. They’re not just shaping the future of technology; they’re shaping the future of how we live with and benefit from that technology.



