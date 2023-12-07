QNAP Boxafe 2 SaaS backup solution for Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace

QNAP Systems, a leading provider of network-attached storage (NAS) solutions, has launched a new version of its SaaS backup solution, Boxafe version 2.0. This innovative solution is designed to support Google Workspace and Microsoft 365, offering a range of new features and licensing plans tailored to meet the needs of both enterprises and service providers.

One of the key features of Boxafe 2.0 is its ability to backup to NAS or cloud. This flexibility allows users to choose between on-premises servers or a cloud-based QuTScloud, depending on their specific needs and preferences. This feature ensures that users have a secure, reliable, and accessible backup solution, regardless of their infrastructure setup.

Boxafe is a comprehensive solution for backing up/recovering SaaS data to QNAP NAS, on-prem servers, or cloud storage spaces. Ensure the safety of your business by centrally managing multiple domains and accounts.

Boxafe 2.0 also supports sub-domain backup. With this feature, users can backup data across all sub-domains as well as the main domain. This comprehensive backup approach ensures that all data, regardless of where it is located within the domain structure, is securely backed up and easily retrievable.

In an era where data security is paramount, Boxafe 2.0 offers robust roles and permissions management. IT staff can manage SaaS accounts and secure personal data by designating backup/restore job permissions. This feature not only enhances data security but also facilitates efficient and effective management of SaaS accounts.

SaaS backup solution

Boxafe 2.0 also boasts improved backup management. The solution supports backing up to user-defined storage paths, including local spaces or remote storage via iSCSI. This improvement in backup management provides users with greater control over their data and how it is stored.

One of the new features in Boxafe 2.0 is the provision of detailed access logs. The solution keeps comprehensive logs of each activity performed using Boxafe. This feature provides an invaluable audit trail, enhancing accountability and transparency.

Recognizing the importance of redundancy in data protection, Boxafe 2.0 supports easy secondary backup with Hybrid Backup Sync and the relinking function to existing backup data. This double protection ensures that data is not only backed up but also doubly secured, providing peace of mind for users.

QNAP offers various license plans for Boxafe 2.0, including annual licenses for greater savings. These varied plans offer flexibility and cost-effectiveness, allowing users to choose the plan that best suits their needs and budget.

However, users are advised to consider the impact of new license plans before upgrading to version 2.0. The upgrade to Boxafe 2.0 is irreversible, meaning that once upgraded, users cannot revert to the previous version. This irreversible upgrade emphasizes the importance of careful consideration and planning before making the decision to upgrade.

QNAP’s Boxafe 2.0 offers a robust and flexible SaaS backup solution for Google Workspace and Microsoft 365. With features like backup to NAS or cloud, sub-domain backup, roles and permissions management, improved backup management, access logs, secondary backup for double protection, and various license plans, Boxafe 2.0 caters to the diverse needs of enterprises and service providers. However, the irreversible nature of the upgrade to version 2.0 underscores the need for careful evaluation before making the switch.



