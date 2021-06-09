Rumor claims Apple is progressing in its EV talks

A new rumor is going around the claims Apple is currently in talks with two different Chinese battery manufacturers. Rumors have long suggested that Apple is working on an electric vehicle using its own battery and autonomous technology. Sources who claim to be familiar with the talks, which aren’t public at this time, claim that Apple is talking with Chinese battery manufacturers CATL and BYD to produce batteries for its planned electric vehicle.

At this time, it’s unclear if an agreement will be reached with either of the manufacturers. One major caveat in the negotiations is that Apple is insisting whichever manufacturer it chooses to produce its batteries has to build a factory in the US and produce the batteries here. The rumor indicates that CATL, who supplies batteries for other major automakers, including Tesla, is reluctant to build a factory in the United States due to political tensions.

The rumor also claims Apple wants to use lithium iron phosphate batteries, which are cheaper to produce than lithium-ion batteries. A lithium iron phosphate battery uses iron rather than nickel or cobalt. There’s no guarantee at this time that any agreement will be reached, and it’s unclear if either the talks with the manufacturers use any of Apple’s own technology or designs.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals