Triceratops Titanium ruler and pen sketching tool set

If you are searching for a compact ruler and pencil set to carry in your pocket or bag taking notes or sketching. The Titanium Triangular Ruler Pen is a prime example of such a tool, offering a blend of functionality and convenience that is hard to come by. This innovative device is not just a writing instrument; it’s a multi-tool that can make a significant difference in both your work and personal life.

Crafted from space-grade titanium, this multi-tool is both lightweight and exceptionally strong. It tips the scales at a mere 44.8 grams, making it an easy addition to your everyday carry without adding unnecessary bulk. Despite its compact size, at 10 centimeters long, it doesn’t compromise on durability or functionality.

Exclusive early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $69 or £55 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the retail market price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

The ruler aspect of this tool is thoughtfully designed with dual scales, featuring both metric and imperial units. This dual system is perfect for anyone who needs to switch between measurement standards, such as architects or engineers, or even for those who simply enjoy the precision that comes with having a reliable ruler on hand.

At the heart of this multi-tool is the pen, which is both versatile and replaceable. It’s designed to write smoothly on various surfaces, ensuring that you’re always ready to jot down notes or ideas. The pen is held in place by a clever glass bead and magnetic mechanism, which keeps it secure but also allows for quick and easy access when inspiration strikes.

The pen’s grip is designed to be comfortable in any situation. Whether you’re doing detailed work that requires a steady hand or simply writing a grocery list, the two-way grip adapts to your needs. This adaptability makes the Titanium Triangular Ruler Pen more than just a tool; it’s a companion for your creative and professional tasks.

If the Triceratops campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2024. To learn more about the Triceratops ruler and pen sketching tool project watch the promotional video below.

But the functionality doesn’t stop there. The tool also includes a tungsten attacking head, which can be used for self-defense or practical purposes like opening packages or in emergency scenarios. This added feature enhances the tool’s utility, making it a valuable asset in unexpected situations.

For those moments when you need a mental pause, the magnetic mechanism doubles as a fidget spinner. This feature provides a fun and engaging way to relieve stress or regain focus during a busy day.

The Titanium Triangular Ruler Pen is a standout in the realm of multi-tools. Its robust construction, combined with a range of versatile features, makes it an indispensable accessory for anyone who values efficiency and preparedness. Whether you’re in a professional setting, working on a hobby, or simply going about your daily life, this tool is designed to meet your needs and exceed your expectations.

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and design parameters for the ruler and pen sketching tool, jump over to the official Triceratops crowd funding campaign page by inspecting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

