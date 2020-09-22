Royole Flexpai 2 folding smartphone gets official

The new Royal Flexpai 2 folding smartphone is now official, the handset comes with a 7.8 inch folding display that features a resolution od 1920 x 1440 pixels.

The handset comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 mobile processor and it also comes with a choice of 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, or 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The device features a 4450 mAh battery and fast charging, there are also a range of high end cameras which include a 64 megapixel main camera, 16 megapixel ultrawide camera, 8 megapixel telephoto camera and a 32 megapixel portrait camera.

The new Royole Flexpai 2 is going on sale in China from today and it will retail for 9.988 yuan which is about $1,471 at the current exchange rate. The larger 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage model will retail for 11,588 yuan which is about $1,707.

Source The Verge

