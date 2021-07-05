Riot Games creates new royalty free music for Twitch streamers

Twitch streamers recently hit with DMCA notices for including music in their gaming streams, may be interested to know that Riot Games has released a new album of royalty free music for Twitch users to use. Helping content creators avoid copyright infringements. Sessions: Vi a creator-safe collection of music is now available to download via the link below and has been created in partnership with a number of musicians including Chromonicci and Junior State to name a few. Content creators can use all the songs from Sessions: Vi for free and the release comes after a large influx of DMCA takedown notices were sent to Twitch recently.

“Sessions is a collection of royalty free music developed in partnership with a number of talented musicians that anyone can use in their content without concern of copyright strikes. The first release contains 37 tracks and that’s just the beginning. Riot Games Music is committed to creating projects like Sessions royalty free music into the future so stay tuned. Sessions would not have been possible without the collaboration of the amazing musicians and artists who worked with us on this project. Thank you for creating with us.

As you may have seen a few weeks ago, we made a commitment to offer better support for streamers and content creators when it comes to their use of Riot Games music. We have continued to follow conversations many of you have had about the difficulties in this space, and we hope to be able to provide you with more options for music to use in your content as we move forward.”

Source : Riot Games : Download : Guidelines

