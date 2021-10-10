Secure aluminum rotating handlebar bike phone mount

Cyclists searching for a reliable, secure, minimalist handlebar bike phone mount to help access their smart phone applications while riding, should definitely give the latest generation of Loop Mount Twist further investigation. The metal handlebar bike phone mount system is now in its second-generation and builds upon the hugely successful design shipped out to thousands of backers. Providing a small unobtrusive phone mount with a unique rotating design that can easily except and release your phone when needed. Holding it securely in place as you ride.

The latest design offers an additional rotation function and can easily be mounted to any type of bicycle handlebar. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $61 or £45 (depending on current exchange rates).

Loop Mount Twist minimalist handlebar bike phone mount

“We wanted to make Loop Mount Twist for everyone, whatever their journey or setup. It works with any mainstream smartphone, bike or bars. There are a few exceptions, for things like aerobars and military style phone cases. We designed Loop for every type of journey from road or dutch bikes to bumpy journeys on a gravel bike. But we don’t recommend it for mountain biking, doing jumps or BMX.”

Assuming that the Loop Mount Twist funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2021. To learn more about the Loop Mount Twist handlebar bike phone mount project play the promotional video below.

“This is not a plastic mount. We wanted to make a product that lasted a lifetime. So, we constructed Loop Mount Twist out of metal, using CNC technology, making it strong, whilst considering weight. Its versatility means that, if you change your bike, your Loop Mount Twist can move bikes with you. “

“We listened to your feedback, and now you can use all your favourite phone navigation and training apps in either portrait or landscape mode. We’ve re-engineered the product, so, whatever phone or bike you use, across any route and even over the most challenging terrain, your handset will be secure, allowing you to focus safely on the journey.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the handlebar bike phone mount, jump over to the official Loop Mount Twist crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals