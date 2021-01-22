Rotary Cell Phone now available to preorder for $390

After previously being unveiled as a personal project, the unique Rotary Cell Phone created by Justine Haupt has now been made available to pre-order with prices starting from $390. If all goes to plan worldwide shipping of the Rotary Cell Phone kit is expected to take place sometime before the summer months of 2021. The Rotary Cell Phone has been designed to be an easy-build kit, with no soldering, gluing or cutting required. “One should be able to put it together in a short afternoon with a screwdriver or two, tweezers, and a careful hand” says its creator Haupt.

“Quick history: This project went viral in early 2020. Concurrently, I was in the process of starting an open source tech company (Sky’s Edge) for robotics, but everyone was asking me to sell the rotary cell phone.”

“I’m now accepting pre-orders for this new version (in kit-form), which I intend to start shipping before summer of 2021. HERE’S THE LINK. Note that these pre-orders are financing the production of the phone (like Kickstarter, but without actually using Kickstarter). Naturally, it’s all still open source… I’ll publicize the design data as soon as it’s ready to ship.”

Features and specifications of the Rotary Cell Phone include:

– Pocked-sized

– 4G/3G/2G connectivity, obsolescence-proof for at least another decade.

– Access and call your personal contacts faster than with a smartphone

– Use your own SIM card with your favorite carrier’s “Bring Your Own Device” option

– Real (mechanical) ringer bell made from polished brass; externally visible

– Receive SMS messages (no outgoing texting)

– 2 displays: Front-side OLED and back-side ePaper

– Physical disconnect switch for the microphone

– Mechanical power switch

– MicroSD card stores contacts list as a text file

– TRRS headset jack

– USB-C charging port; USB Micro-B port also available

– Incandescent-like indicator LEDs

– Injection molded parts available in several striking colors

– Internal antenna; expansion space for user-supplied external antenna

Source : Skysedge : Justine Haupt

