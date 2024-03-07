Hitch-Home Duo vehicle rooftop tent alternative

If you are planning your next camping trip, envisioning the serenity of nature, the crackle of the campfire, and the starry night sky. But then you remember the cumbersome process of setting up your traditional tent, or loading the car with your rooftop tent and the excitement wanes. What if there was a way to make this process smoother, faster, and more comfortable? Enter the Hitch-Home Duo+, a new addition to the camping world that promises to enhance your outdoor experience.

The Hitch-Home Duo+ is not just another tent; it’s a cleverly designed shelter that attaches to your vehicle in a snap. Thanks to its quick-release system, you can say goodbye to the frustrating ordeal of mounting and dismounting a rooftop tent. This feature alone is a game-changer, allowing you to get your campsite up and running or packed away with unprecedented speed.

Early bird supporter pledges are now available for the groundbreaking project from roughly $1590 or £1249 (depending on current exchange rates). You’ll appreciate the simplicity of the setup process with the Hitch-Home Duo+. In just three minutes, your shelter is ready for occupancy. This efficiency means more time to enjoy your surroundings, whether that’s hiking, fishing, or simply relaxing with a good book. Traditional tents can’t compete with this level of convenience, often requiring much more time and effort to pitch.

The Hitch-Home Duo+ is designed to fit most vehicles, thanks to its universal 2-inch hitch receiver. It doesn’t matter if you have a small car or a big SUV; as long as you have a Hitch Class 3 or 4, you’re good to go. This means you can easily attach the tent to your vehicle and create a cozy place to sleep, no matter where your adventures take you.

One of the best things about the Hitch-Home Duo+ is how roomy it is. It’s 22% wider than the average rooftop tent, so you and your companions can stretch out and sleep comfortably without feeling squished. The tent comes with a built-in air mattress that lies on top of strong aluminum panels. There are also adjustable leg supports that can be changed to suit uneven terrain, making sure your sleep space is stable and comfy.

When it comes to camping gear, you want something that’s going to last. The Hitch-Home Duo+ is built to support up to 551 pounds, so it’s tough enough to handle the rigors of camping and strong enough for different body types. The tent’s tilting mechanism is not just for easy setup; it also helps when you need to store the tent. This durability and convenience are what make the Hitch-Home Duo+ a standout option for campers.

One of the most thoughtful aspects of the Hitch-Home Duo+ is its accessibility. There’s no need for a ladder to climb into your sleeping area, making it safer and more accessible for everyone. Whether you’re camping with kids, have mobility concerns, or just prefer a simpler approach, this tent has you covered. When it comes to camping, being able to move freely is crucial. The Hitch-Home Duo+ shines in this regard with its lightweight and compact design. It’s easy to transport, so whether you’re heading to a local park or exploring the backcountry, this tent is ready for the journey. Its portability means you can take it to a variety of destinations without any hassle.

Assuming that the Hitch-Home Duo funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2024. To learn more about the Hitch-Home Duo rooftop tent alternative project audit the promotional video below.

Inside the Hitch-Home Duo+, you’ll find a spacious haven that reimagines camping comfort. There’s plenty of room to stretch out and relax, ensuring you get a good night’s sleep and wake up refreshed for the day’s adventures. The generous sleeping area is a luxury in the great outdoors, where space is often at a premium.

For campers who value ease, comfort, and the freedom to explore, the Hitch-Home Duo+ is an excellent choice. Its innovative design, from the quick-release system to the spacious interior, sets it apart from traditional camping gear. As you plan your next outdoor adventure, consider the Hitch-Home Duo+ as your companion. It promises to make your camping experience more enjoyable, leaving you with more time to create lasting memories in the beauty of nature.

