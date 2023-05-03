Rolls Royce Dawn production ends

Rolls Royce has announced that the final model of its Rolls Royce Dawn has rolled off the production line, this has been the best-selling convertible in the history of Rolls Royce, and the next convertible is expected to be an electric vehicle.

“In reviving the Dawn nameplate, Rolls-Royce reinvigorated something much more than a motor car – like the glamorous convertible it drew inspiration from, the contemporary Dawn has come to characterise a modern expression of ‘la dolce vita’; a way of living that embraces the beauty and richness of life. Dawn truly reflects the joy of good company, the thrill of adventure and the peace of quiet reflection. Indeed, this motor car is a testament to the modern art of living, recalling ‘la dolce vita’ spirit in every detail. As production of Dawn draws to a close, we can reflect on an extraordinary chapter in the marque’s history. This beautiful motor car perfectly embodies contemporary luxury while celebrating the marque’s founding principles and heritage.”

Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars signals the end of a glorious, glamorous era as it ceases production of its Dawn convertible. In this retrospective, the marque reflects on the best-selling drophead in the brand’s history as it takes its own unique place in the pantheon of great Rolls-Royce motor cars.

You can find out more details about the ending of production of the Rolls Royce Dawn convertible over at the company’s website at the link below, it will be interesting to see what the next generation convertible is like.

Source Rolls Royce





