Roku 4K devices get AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support with Roku OS 9.4

Roku has released a new software update for some of its streaming devices, Roku OS 9.4 and this update brings support for Apple’s AirPlay 2 and also for HomeKit.

The update is being releases to some 4K Roku TV models and it may take a couple of days for the update to reach everyone.

With AirPlay 2, Roku customers can stream, control and share their favorite content directly from their iPhone, iPad or Mac to their supported Roku device, bringing the experience to the big screen. HomeKit allows customers to easily and securely control their Roku device with their voice using the Home app and Siri on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, or HomePod.

“With regular automatic software updates, the Roku OS enables consumers to easily get to the entertainment they want via the new features we develop and add over time,” said Ilya Asnis, senior vice president of Roku OS at Roku. “With Roku OS 9.4 now available on streaming players, we are adding all-new ways to navigate and control content-rich experiences on Roku devices as well as ensuring Roku devices provide a great entertainment experience for customers, regardless of what other technology products they prefer in their homes and particularly with the addition of Apple AirPlay and HomeKit.”

You can fin out more information about the new Roku OS 9.4 software update over at Roku at the link below.

Source Roku

