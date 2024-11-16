Rokid or Meta: Who’s Bringing Smart Glasses to the Mass Market First

The countdown has begun for Rokid Jungle 2024, an event anticipated to be one of the most influential gatherings in the augmented reality (AR) landscape. Slated to take place on November 18, 2024, in Hangzhou, China, this event will bring together over 1,000 industry leaders and visionaries. Celebrating its 10th anniversary, Rokid—a recognized leader in AR innovation—will use this momentous occasion to unveil its latest product Rokid Glasses, reaffirming its position at the forefront of the AR industry.

More Than Just Glasses: Rokid Glasses AR+AI for a Smarter Daily Experience

Rokid Glasses represent a significant advancement in wearable technology, offering far more than a mere tool for augmented reality. The new Rokid Glasses are designed to integrate seamlessly into daily life, facilitating a smarter and more efficient interaction with the environment. Through a combination of real-time AI-driven features and augmented reality capabilities, Rokid Glasses provide users with enhanced functionality that extends beyond conventional smart devices. For travelers, the Rokid Glasses provide real-time language translation, a crucial feature for overcoming language barriers in unfamiliar settings. This capability enables users to communicate effectively in foreign environments, whether engaging in basic conversations, ordering food, or checking messages via glasses display. Besides that, Rokid Glasses are equipped with integrated navigation, allowing users to access turn-by-turn directions directly within their line of sight. This feature significantly enhances the user experience by reducing the need to interact with mobile devices. Whether walking, cycling, or driving, the glasses provide real-time, hands-free guidance, facilitating safe and efficient navigation.

AI Meets AR: The Next-Gen Rokid Glasses to Rival Meta’s Ray-Ban

Since its founding dating back to 2014, Rokid has steadily pioneered AR solutions that enhance and integrate into the real world. Unlike many tech giants focused on immersive virtual environments, Rokid’s mission has consistently centered on creating practical, high-functional and premium AR devices that seamlessly augment physical reality. In a landscape where artificial intelligence and augmented reality are converging, the upcoming unveiled new product at Rokid Jungle 2024, Rokid Glasses offers a compelling alternative to Meta’s Ray-Ban collection. While Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses, launched in October 2023, emphasize voice-controlled features and social connectivity, Rokid Glasses take AR+AI functionality further, incorporating an array of interactive options that support everyday tasks like navigation, messaging, and multimedia streaming. With a lightweight, ergonomic design, Rokid Glasses seamlessly integrates digital content into real-life settings, blending comfort with practicality. This multidimensional approach reflects Rokid’s commitment to enhancing daily experiences, aiming to make advanced smart glasses more accessible and valuable to a broader audience.

Celebrating a Legacy of Innovation at Rokid Jungle 2024

Rokid Jungle 2024 serves as more than just a celebration—it is a commitment to an augmented reality future that prioritizes accessibility, sustainability, and everyday practicality. Over the past decade, Rokid has evolved from a nascent startup to a dominant force in the AR industry, continuously setting new standards for what augmented reality can achieve. This event represents not only Rokid’s 10 years achievement but also embarks its journey into the future of AR, one deeply embedded in enhancing real-world interactions and experiences.

As a gesture of gratitude to the customers who have been part of this remarkable journey, Rokid is offering an exclusive $20 discount on all product purchases made on its official using the code ROKID10. As the company enters its next decade, Rokid Jungle 2024 marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of augmented reality, laying the groundwork for a future that is immersive, enriched, and sustainable—a future that begins with this anniversary celebration. Looking ahead, Rokid is set to make an even greater impact at CES 2025, where it will present cutting-edge advancements that will continue to redefine the AR landscape. Stay tuned for the unveiling of these exciting innovations, as Rokid continues to lead the charge in shaping the future of AR technology.

How to Contact Rokid

Email: pr@rokid.com

Rokid official website: https://global.rokid.com/

Source Rokid



