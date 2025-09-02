Rokid Glasses Unveiled: Is the Shift to Applied AI Wearables Finally Happening

Rokid unveiled its new AI-powered smart glasses in New York last week, hosting an exclusive event for about 100 journalists, academics, and industry insiders. The presentation marked the official launch of Rokid Glasses, a 49-gram device that combines augmented reality with everyday wearability. The product has now reached one million dollars in Kickstarter funding.

My initial hands-on impression is the weight. At only 49 grams, the Rokid Glasses feel more like a pair of regular eyeglasses than a tech gadget. Putting them on, the display gently overlays functional prompts without overwhelming your vision: the effect doesn’t intrude on peripheral vision, and it feels very natural.

At the demo stations, translation and object recognition were at the center stage. I spoke with a representative, and their part of the conversation in Mandarin was translated into English in real time, while spoken notes were transformed into a neat transcript. Although there were some pickup hiccups among the large crowd, the function operated quickly enough to feel practical, especially in settings like classrooms or business meetings. Object recognition was less flashy but quietly helpful: it naturally hovered in sightlines, and with a simple command like “Hi Rokid, what’s in front of me,” I was able to identify a foreign menu, various road signs, and even distinguish the correct species of a flower.

The built-in 12MP camera is worth mentioning. Stabilized and HDR-capable, it captured surprisingly clear first-person videos during a brief walkaround, providing a perspective typically reserved for a GoPro. An AI-powered teleprompter completed the demo, scrolling text at eye level in a way that made it indispensable for presenters or content creators.

What stood out most was how little adjustment the glasses required. Unlike VR headsets or bulkier AR devices, the Rokid Glasses approach enhances everyday moments with intelligence, rather than creating an entirely new reality.

By staging its first international launch in New York, Rokid is making an effort to push AI wearables out of the lab and into daily life, whether for work, travel, or accessibility. Applied AI is coming, and it’s more practical than we thought.



