Roendi open source rotary encoder with programmable 1.28″ TFT circular display

Electronic enthusiasts, hobbyists and engineers looking for an open source rotary encoder complete with a circular 1.2 inch programmable TFT circular display may be interested in the Roendi. The new rotary encoder will soon be available to purchase from the Crowd Supply website and can be programmed using either the Arduino IDE or ST-LINK/V2. Both hardware and software are open source and the Roendi offers a great programmable user interface that can be applied to a number of different applications and projects depending on your needs.

Roendi open source rotary encoder features

MCU: STM32L433 with USB and RTC

Display: Round 1.28″ TFT LCD Display

Rotary Encoder: 15 Pulses / 30 Detent

NOR Flash: 128 Mbits

LDO: 3 V 400 mA

Open source / Open hardware

Aluminum or 3D printed body. CAD files will be available for custom prints.

Can be programmed with STM32CubeIDE 1.6.1 or Arduino IDE

“Roendi (Rotary Encoder with Display) features a STM32L433 MCU, 1.28″ TFT round display and a Alps Alpine 15Pulses/30Detent encoder. It can be programed either using ST-LINK/V2 or Arduino IDE, and is open source & open hardware. This rotary encoder is suitable for integration into projects as a unique user interface, or can be used as standalone development board. All pins not used by the encoder are broken out to the peripheral of the board.”

For more information on the Roendi and to register your details to be notified when the Crowd Supply campaign officially launches making the Roendi available to purchase jump over to the official project page by following the link below.

Source : Roendi

