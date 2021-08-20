RocketFire superfast firestarter with patented Tri-Flame cone tip

If you are searching for a fast way to start your barbecue, fire pit, smoker, grill or fireplace you may be interested in the aptly named RocketFire which comes with a patented tri-flame cone tip. The portable firestarter can be used with a number of different fuel sources including MAPP or propane gas and requires no matches, kindling or liquid to start a fire. Choose from multiple flame types based on your unique needs: the Tri-Flame Cone Tip for even lighting or the 10” flame for a sous vide finish. RocketFire has an output of 25,000 BTUs and lights wood or charcoal in a matter of seconds.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $69 or £51 (depending on current exchange rates). If the RocketFire campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2022. To learn more about the RocketFire firestarter project play the promotional video below.

“RocketFire is the fastest fire starter on the market, featuring advanced technology to light charcoal and wood piles in just seconds— no matches, kindling, or liquids required. Choose from multiple flame types based on your unique needs: the Tri-Flame Cone Tip for even lighting or the 10” flame for a sous vide finish. Hear the roar of a rocket in one click, and instantly become the talk of the party.”

“This stainless steel tip spreads flames further than any other firestarter by creating a 60-degree tri-flame spread. Enjoy more than 50-70 lights from a variety of convenient fuel choices, including MAPP or propane gas, available at your local hardware store. RocketFire was created with 5 years of safety and design testing features a high-quality design using stainless steel, brass and carbon fiber.”

“With typical fire starters, such as paper, logs, starter squares, or even lighter fluid, grilling can be a long and frustrating process. In fact, it can take logs, electric starters, and chimneys anywhere from 12-14 minutes to ignite and keep a steady fire going. RocketFire eliminates the long, frustrating wait and need for additional attachments that other firestarters require. With RocketFire, you can go from zero to sirloin in seconds.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the firestarter, jump over to the official RocketFire crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

