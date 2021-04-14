Rocketbook cloud-connected notebook $60

If you are looking to take your notetaking to the next level and enjoy traditional pen and paper sketching and writing together with the benefits of a digital notebook, you may be interested in the Rocketbook cloud connected notebook. The develop and team at Rocketbook have launched their seventh Kickstarter campaign which has already raised over $260,000 thanks to over 2,500 backer with still 16 days to go. “No more running out of paper. No more running out to the store to buy another notebook. In fact, no more running at all! Just stay put and take some beautiful, well thought-out notes. Then, erase those notes with a little water. “

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $60 or £44 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Rocketbook campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2021. To learn more about the Rocketbook cloud-connected notebook project play the promotional video below.

“No matter what you’re writing in your notebook—to-do lists, yoga routines, or a Star Wars Episode X screenplay—there’s a Page Pack for that. The Rocketbook Axis is equipped with modular “Page Packs” that can be swapped in and out, perfect for tactile learners. Our one-of-a-kind magnetic spine delivers you a one-of-a-kind personalized note taking experience. “

“The Axis’ hard composite cover and textured outer layer keeps your ideas protected through eons of hardcore notetaking. The sleek and stylish design means no matter what your notes look like, you’ll look good taking them. And wow, do you look good.”

“We’re famous for inventing (and reinventing) the reusable, cloud-connected notebook. We’ve delivered on 7 Kickstarter campaigns, racked up over 70,000 5-star reviews, and shipped millions of notebooks. The Axis is the most advanced Rocketbook notebook ever created, and exhibits the design and feel of an upscale, high-end notetaking companion.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the cloud-connected notebook, jump over to the official Rocketbook crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

