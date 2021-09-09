Rock climbing creative grip training system hits Kickstarter

Rock climbers looking for an easy way to improve their grip while away from the rockface may be interested in a new creative grip training system called the Set Board. Designed to provide a powerful and creative group training system for rock climbers the system is now available via Kickstarter and allows you to level up your home training with most grip systems already on the market. Featuring flat edges, sloped edges, compound slopes, compound pinches side pulls and gastons the Set Board allows you to experiment with different group positions depending on your needs. Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $189 or £140 (depending on current exchange rates).

“All future holds that we create will be compatible with this system. You can add to your collection and expand your setup at a later date with full confidence that everything will work with everything. Indoor wood products should last a long time if they aren’t exposed directly to moisture. However if needed wood products can be easily recycled at local council recycling centres.”

Assuming that the Set Board funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2021. To learn more about the Set Board rock climbing grip training project view the promotional video below.

“FSC certified poplar and birch ply are both sustainable, well managed resources and our production methods produce very little physical waste. The cardboard packaging used in postage can also be recycled easily and we encourage backers to dispose of this at their local council recycling centers. Our manufacturers are UK based and local to where everything has been prototyped and designed. Materials are sourced from European FSC certified forests as close as possible to minimise transportation milage.”

“Using only recycled and recyclable materials we aim to keep packaging to a minimum, whilst being careful to assure that products remain adequately protected. Minimising excessive packaging will keep transportation weights down which has a small but cumulative effect on fuel and resources.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the rock climbing grip training, jump over to the official Set Board crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

