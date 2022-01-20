ROCCAT Syn Buds Core wired gaming earbuds $25

ROCCAT has introduced its new wired gaming earbuds affordably priced at just $25 and featuring precision-tuned 10mm driver units. To provide users with sound optimized for gaming and media playback with “rich, clear sound and plenty of bass” says ROCCAT. In the box you will find 3 different sized silicon ear tips for small, medium and large and the earbuds are also compatible with third-party tips to customize even further. The in-line microphone and volume controls allow you to easily adjust audio.

“Whether gaming, listening to music, or working out, the Syn Buds Core earbuds offer maximum convenience and comfort and true high-quality audio,” said René Korte, ROCCAT Founder and General Manager for PC Peripherals at Turtle Beach. “Mobile gaming is already huge and only getting bigger, so we created the Syn Buds Core for ROCCAT fans and gamers who want to get the most from their earbuds. The Syn Buds Core are a phenomenal value as they offer durability and quality components at an affordable price.”

Features of the ROCCAT Syn Buds Core earbuds

Speaker Frequency Response: 20Hz – 20kHz

Speaker Size: 10mm with Neodymium Magnets

Inline Controls: Master Volume Control, and Multifunction Button (on supported devices)

Microphone Design: Built-in Inline Microphone

Headphone Design: In-Ear Headphones

“Experience precision-tuned sound across all your devices with ROCCAT’s latest wired gaming earbuds. The Syn Buds Core are Nintendo Switch™ ready and are designed specifically for those who game on a variety of 3.5mm mobile devices. For the gamer who prioritizes value, performance and versatility, meet your new earbuds – the Syn™ Buds Core.”

Source : ROCCAT

