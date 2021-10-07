ROCCAT Sense Series gaming mouse pads

Gamers who enjoy using oversized mouse pads may be interested in a new range created by ROCCAT called the Sense Series consisting of the Core, Icon, CTRL and CTRL Square. The new ROCCAT Sense Series mousepads come in a variety of sizes from the Mini measuring 250 x 210mm for small gaming spaces, the Square measuring 450 x 450mm for more vertical space, and the XXL measuring a massive 900 x 420mm designed to house both mouse and keyboard.

Sense Core mouse pad

The Sense Core mousepads come in three sizes – Mini, Square, and XXL. Its micro-weave cloth surface is the perfect balance of speed and control, with exceptional comfort for long gaming sessions. The mousepads come with a rubber non-slip backing so players can game without any distraction as the pad will stay firmly in place. The Sense Core’s premium materials make them extremely durable. The Sense Core Mini is available for a $6.99 MSRP. The Sense Core Square is available for a $14.99 MSRP. The Sense Core XXL is available for a $19.99 MSRP.

Sense Icon mouse pad

The Sense Icon mousepads offer two mousepad sizes – Square and XXL. Covered with its slick resin-treated surface and a unique ROCCAT logo design, these mousepads provide a spill resistance surface and exceptional durability as well as a smooth glide. The back of the Sense Icon mousepads feature a thick rubber base ensuring it won’t move an inch during heated gaming sessions. The Sense Icon Square is available for a $19.99 MSRP, and the Sense Icon XXL is available for a $29.99 MSRP.

Sense CTRL mouse pad

The Sense CTRL mousepads also come in Square and XXL sizes and the Sense CTRL the direct successor to ROCCAT’s popular Taito Control Series mousepads. Its impermeable vulcanized and tough, heat-treated cloth surface offers incredible control. Precise and responsive, it’s aimed at gamers with an eye for accuracy. The Sense CTRL promises to be solid and immovable thanks to a thick rubber base, while its reinforced stitching ensures durability. The Sense CTRL Square is available for a $29.99 MSRP, while the Sense CTRL XXL is available for a $39.99 MSRP.

Sense Pro mouse pad

ROCCAT’s Sense Pro mousepads are available in Square and XXL sizes. The Sense Pro’s military-grade fabric is constructed from a tightly woven polyester surface allowing for a firm yet exceptionally fast surface, as well as ultra-responsiveness for sharp and agile mouse movements. The edges of the Sense Pro mousepads are protected with low profile stitching to prevent fraying, and the premium rubber base ensures slip-free contact with your desk. The Sense Pro Square is now available $29.99 MSRP, while the full-size Sense Pro XXL is available for a $49.99 MSRP.

Source : ROCCAT

