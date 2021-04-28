Steam PC games on Xbox with mouse and keyboard using Edge

If you are interested in learning more about how you can play Steam PC games on your Xbox using the Microsoft Edge browser, check out the video created by the team over at the Verge providing a great demo and overview of how you can use Edge together with your mouse and keyboard to enjoy Steam games on your Xbox console. Tom Warren from the Verge explains a little more.

“I’ve played Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Death Stranding, DOTA 2, and a bunch of other PC games that simply aren’t available on Xbox right now. I’ve been able to do this using Parsec, which is essentially a remote desktop app that lets you stream what’s on your PC to a browser.”

“Despite a few obvious bugs here and there — as this is very much an early beta browser — it works as expected. I’ve been able to write documents using Word online, type messages into Discord chats, and even play some Krunker or Quake JS through the browser with a mouse and keyboard. Basic mouse navigation, scrolling, and right-click all work here just fine.”

Source : Verge

