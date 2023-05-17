Lucid ONE 7-axis industrial robotic arm from $1,399

After the successful launch of its previous B1 arm project the team at Amber Robotics have once again returned to Kickstarter to launch their latest creation in the form of the Lucid ONE. Features of the L1 7-axis industrial robotic arm include 1Khz control frequency , 1Nm 210Nm peak torque capability, 20~150mm diameter, designed for Robotic Arm & Legged Robot, Motor, reducer and Drive all-in-one & compact and High impact resistance.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the out-of-the-box project from roughly $1399 or £1121 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 55% off the list price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“AI intuitive control benefits from the latest AI visual ranging and Inertial measurement technology. Using this AI visual, intuitive technology along with AMBER L1’s motion auto-correction for more precise movements, you never have to reorient yourself, just follow your intuitive flash ideas, AMBER knows what you’re looking forward. “

If the Lucid ONE campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2023. To learn more about the Lucid ONE robotic arm project scan the promotional video below.

“AMBER is unlocking a new era for intuitive control, robotic technology with affordable, lightweight and Zero-Code robotic arm. By drastically reducing the costs and technical barriers to entry, AMBER L1 is the best choice to enable beginners, experienced developers or companies to embrace robot intelligence for the future. Amber Lucid-1 integrates the structural verification of motors, drives, reducers and manipulators, and does not require the background of the complicated underlying technologies. Very portable, easy to deploy anywhere.”

Source : Kickstarter



