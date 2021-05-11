AMBER B1 robot arm passes $375,000 on Kickstarter

If you are searching for a new robotic arm would like to get started in robotics then the affordable yet fully featured Amber B1 modular 7-axis robot arm, might be worth more investigation. The Amber B1 robotic arm features a new and innovative design that delivers power, precision, and human-like movement across 7-axis to automate production, simplify complex tasks, streamline operations, and boost productivity.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $3999 or £2872 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 73% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2021. To learn more about the project checkout the promotional video below.

“Robot arms have been lending a hand on many applications. With enormous potential and proven benefits in optimizing manpower, robot arms deliver value-added commercial functions that make business more profitable. However, as useful as they are, robot arms typically have a long return on investment due to the cost of high-quality devices. AMBER B1 was designed as a powerful, yet a budget-friendly solution that brings the benefits of robotics into the hands of smaller businesses and individual users. The AMBER B1 collaborative robot arm is a reliable and capable helper that can simplify any complex task.”

“AMBER B1 can be employed as a skilled collaborator to instantly boost your efficiency. If you are a motivated maker, AMBER B1 helps you realize your creativity with superhuman capabilities. If you are a STEM educator, AMBER B1 will be your right-hand robot that helps to mine the unlimited potential of the future world. If you are a curious hobbyist, it’s the best tool to start your robotics journey.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“All parts of AMBER B1 are delivered highly pre-assembled, which offers out-of-box convenience to any untrained user to get started fast. The feature of modularity also supports users to DIY & Customize the robot arm to realize creative ideas as they need.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the , jump over to the official crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals