Haier TAB robot vacuum cleaner raises over $200,000

After launching earlier this month the Haier TAB robot vacuum cleaner Indiegogo crowd funding campaign has already raised over $200,000 with still 22 days remaining.Early bird pledges are available at a 36% discount with worldwide shipping expected to take place in a couple of months time during July 2020.

Most robot vacuum cleaners tend to get clogged by pet and human hair which tangles itself around the cleaning brushes. Haier TAB has been created to provide a new solution automatically cutting the hair as the robot goes about its daily clean. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the two in one robot vacuum and mop which is now available to back via Indiegogo. Features of the robot vacuum include voice control and of course a smart phone application that allows you to easily control and set cleaning schedules when required.

“Are you still wasting time on cleaning a household? Who doesn’t like a self-cleaning house where you needn’t lift a finger to sweep and mop your floor? Save your valuable time and clean your entire room effortlessly with HaierTAB Tabot.The world’s most innovative robot vacuum & mop with the best performance to defend against hair tangles.”

“Ever experienced problems when you spend ages to remove the tangled hair on the robot vacuum brush before it can perform properly? The hassle of keeping hair under control is bothersome, and it’s a waste of time and money to get a useless robot vacuum with poor performance. Introducing the Tabot robot vacuum – the hair killer, we adopt the exclusive anti-winding technology that cuts hair and never tangles.”

“Long hair and pet hair are always the mortal enemies of robot vacuum cleaners. The anti-winding blade brush roll delivers non-stop hair removal for hassle-free cleaning. Finally, you can be worry-free from removing hair wrapped around the brush roll.”

“The ultra-strong 3200Pa suction power of HaierTAB Tabot is powerful enough to lift steel balls, easily lift dirt off hardwood floors, deep clean carpets to remove hair and get rid of dust mites. HaierTAB is possibly the best robot vacuum at sucking up dirt, debris, crumbs and hair after your pets and kids.”

Source : Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals