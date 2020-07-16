Z4E0 robot vacuum sanitizes and cleans your bed, sofa and clothes

The Z4E0 is an autonomous UVC disinfection and vacuum cleaning robot launched by Kickstarter this month capable of helping you reduce the germs around your home, keeping your rugs, beds, sofa and even clothes free from unwanted dust mites or germs, say its creators. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the Z4E0 robot vacuum.

Early bird pledges are available from $149 or roughly £119 and worldwide delivery is expected to take place during November 2020.

“4E0 is a UV cleaning robot especially designed for the clean of bedding. It is equipped with AI sensors and features 3 cleaning modes (Undersheet, Oversheet and Dust-Off Vibration). So it is able to automatically navigate an optimal path at a reasonable speed while shining UV light to remove germs, mites and dust whether it is placed over or under the bed sheets. It can accurately detect the edges of the bed and turn so it wouldn’t fall down from beds. Thanks to its built-in 2000mAh battery, Z4E0 can also be used as a power bank during your travel.”

“UV rays of Z4E0 efficiently remove germs and viruses by destroying their nucleic acids and disrupting their DNA. Since it’s automatic, you can just set the Z4E0 down on the bed, turn it on for either 30 min for a casual disinfection round or 60 min for a thorough round, and do your own business while it sanitizes and disinfects your bed sheets.”

Source : Kickstarter

