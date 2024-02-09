YUKA 3D Vision robot lawnmower

The YUKA 3D Vision Robot Lawn Sweeper is a sophisticated machine that promises to take the work out of yard maintenance. This robot lawnmower, created by Mammotion, is designed to keep small to medium-sized lawns looking pristine without any effort on your part. It’s a product that builds on the success of the company’s LUBA AWD Series and represents the latest in home lawn care technology.

The YUKA mower operates using a high-tech 3D Vision and Enhanced RTK System. This system ensures the mower knows exactly where it is on your lawn, allowing it to navigate with precision. It’s smart enough to avoid obstacles by itself, thanks to its 3D visual deep learning algorithms. You won’t need to set up any wires around your lawn to keep it in place; instead, you can set virtual boundaries that the mower will respect. With its dual cutting blades, the YUKA can cover an area of 200-270 square meters every hour. It also has a special cutting deck that floats to adjust to the terrain, which means it cuts the grass at a consistent height, leaving your lawn looking neat and well cared for.

Early bird incentives are now available for the groundbreaking project from roughly $1299 or £1029 (depending on current exchange rates). Safety hasn’t been overlooked in the design of the YUKA mower. It has a bumper that helps prevent collisions, and it can manage different parts of your lawn in different ways, thanks to its Intelligent Multi-Zone Management system.

You can set areas where you don’t want it to go and choose different mowing patterns for different parts of your lawn. The mower knows when to go back to its charging station to recharge, and it can even tell when it’s raining, stopping its work to protect itself and your lawn. The cutting deck is made to avoid getting clogged, and you can adjust the height of the cut to suit your lawn’s needs.

Robot lawnmower

This mower is powerful, too. It has a strong motor that can handle slopes as steep as 45%, so it’s good for all kinds of landscapes. It’s built to work all year round, so your lawn stays in great shape no matter the season. When autumn comes and leaves start to fall, the mower’s leaf-clearing function kicks in. It has an auto-lifting sweeper that keeps your yard tidy.

Security is also a key feature of the YUKA mower. It has an anti-theft system that locks the mower in place and allows you to track it if it’s moved. There’s also a Garden Patrol Monitoring feature that keeps an eye on your yard, giving you extra peace of mind. For added convenience, you can control the mower with voice commands through Alexa or Google Home. The Mammotion App makes it easy to schedule and manage your mowing tasks.

Assuming that the YUKA 3D Vision funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2024. To learn more about the YUKA 3D Vision robot lawnmower project peek the promotional video below.

The YUKA 3D Vision Robot Lawn Sweeper is a smart, wire-free solution for keeping your lawn in top condition. It combines advanced navigation technology, customizable settings, and the ability to work on its own. This means you can have a beautifully maintained lawn without having to do the work yourself.

It’s perfect for people with busy lives, those who prefer to relax on the weekends, or anyone who wants a low-maintenance yard. The YUKA mower is a reflection of the strides being made in home lawn care, offering a blend of convenience, efficiency, and technological innovation. For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and operational specifications for the robot lawnmower, jump over to the official YUKA 3D Vision robot lawnmower crowd funding campaign page by proceeding to the link below.

