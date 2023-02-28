RoboUP robot lawn mower requires no perimeter wire

If mowing the lawn is not your favorite pastime or perhaps the robot lawnmower you currently have is becoming a little old and degraded. You may be interested in a new robotic lawnmower that requires no perimeter wire and features multizone management, obstacle avoidance and comes with its own companion application that is supported by both iOS and Android platforms. The RoboUP features artificial intelligence and the robot division and can easily tackle slopes up to a 45° incline. Early bird pledges are now available for the innovatory project from roughly $1182 or £1004 (depending on current exchange rates).

“RoboUP is the world’s first robotic lawn mower that seamlessly blends RTK, robot vision, and AI technology. It delivers a perfect lawn for all types of yards, without the need for perimeter wiring. With the proprietary Dynamic Exact Positioning System (DEPS), RoboUP can mow efficiently in parallel lines, trim along edges with precision, and avoid objects and living things with its dual AI cameras, ensuring a safe and hazard-free mowing experience. Enjoy the ultimate precision positioning technology for a convenient and safe mowing experience with RoboUP.”

Robot lawn mower

“Powered by the AI boundary real-time recognition and accompanying smart app, RoboUP can autonomously navigate along the borders of your lawn, creating a precise and accurate virtual boundary without any perimeter wire installation. The RTK-GPS reference station is integrated into the charging station for convenience, and can also be removed and installed in anywhere.”

If the RoboUP crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2023. To learn more about the RoboUP robot lawn mower project watch the promotional video below.

“​​​​Optimizing mowing routes with its advanced self-planning algorithms, RobocUP quickly always maps out the most efficient mowing routes and adjusts cutting patterns on the fly to meet changing circumstances. With the ability to mow up to 2000 square meters and precise positioning through DEPS technology, RoboUP makes lawn maintenance a breeze. When the battery is low, it will automatically return to its charging station and resume the interrupted mowing session once charged.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the robot lawn mower, jump over to the official RoboUP crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





