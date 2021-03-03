DOBOT MG400 desktop professional robot arm

If you are searching for an affordable robot arm that is capable of carrying out industrial grade applications you may be interested in the DOBOT MG400 now available via Kickstarter. The MG400 robot arm offers a lightweight desktop robot offering professional performance it is simple and flexible to use.

The MG400 can be easily integrated into any production line or lab bench, making it universally accessible and affordable, say its creators. ” The MG400 thrives in applications with small-scale production, laboratory automation, research and development.”

Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $2215 or £1641 (depending on current exchange rates). If the DOBOT MG400 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2021. To learn more about the DOBOT MG400 robot arm project checkout the promotional video below.

“DOBOT MG400 is made for small and mid-sized businesses that have to deal with seasonal demands and high degrees of customization. This industrial-grade, compact robot can adapt to short-run productions seamlessly and customers can use it to automate processes including testing touch screen, loading and unloading parts, dispensing, quality inspection, etc.”

Key features of the DOBOT MG400 robot arm include : Professional Hardware: MG400 has a controller design based on Linux real-time system, and makes use of the most advanced 1-to-4 servo drive technology. High Precision: All axes use low-voltage DC servo motors with high-precision absolute position encoders, and mechanical transmission parts with low backlash. All these put MG400 in a superior position to produce repeatability up to ±0.05mm. together with lasting durability the MG400 has been tested to provide users with a service life of over 12,000 hours equating to 10 hours use every day for three years. The MG400 is equipped with an advanced collision detection system that allows it to detect a possible collision and stop immediately.

“To maximize MG400’s potential as a productivity tool, professional and reliable performance has been made the top priority since the beginning of the design process.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the robot arm, jump over to the official DOBOT MG400 crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

