Rivian Unveils Next-Generation R1S and R1T With 1025 HP

Rivian, a leading electric vehicle manufacturer, has recently unveiled the next generation of its flagship vehicles, the R1S SUV and R1T pickup. These vehicles have been completely reengineered, boasting an impressive array of hardware improvements, performance upgrades, and a fully redesigned software experience. The most notable feature of the new R1S and R1T is their staggering 1,025 horsepower in the Quad-Motor configuration, setting a new benchmark for electric vehicle performance.

The Quad-Motor R1T, in particular, showcases the incredible capabilities of Rivian’s latest offerings. With the ability to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in less than 2.5 seconds and delivering an astonishing 1,198 lb-ft of torque, this vehicle is poised to redefine the pickup truck segment. The R1S and R1T are also available in Tri-Motor and Dual-Motor configurations, catering to a wide range of customer preferences and needs.

To complement the exceptional power output, Rivian has introduced new Large and Max battery packs, which offer an estimated range of up to 420 miles. This extended range ensures that owners can embark on long-distance adventures without the need for frequent charging stops. Additionally, the Standard battery pack, with a range of 270 miles, provides a more affordable option for those with shorter commutes or less demanding driving requirements.

Cutting-Edge Technology for Enhanced Safety and Efficiency

Rivian’s commitment to innovation extends beyond raw performance. The second-generation R1 vehicles feature a new electrical architecture and compute platform, which significantly reduces the number of electronic control units (ECUs) from 17 to just 7. This streamlined design not only maximizes efficiency but also simplifies the vehicle’s wiring, resulting in improved reliability and easier maintenance.

The introduction of Rivian’s in-house developed autonomy system, the Rivian Autonomy Platform, marks a significant advancement in the company’s pursuit of self-driving technology. This system incorporates 11 cameras, five radars, and advanced AI prediction technology, providing a comprehensive 360-degree view of the vehicle’s surroundings. The enhanced safety features include high-resolution camera Blind Spot Monitoring and Highway Assist, ensuring a safer and more confident driving experience.

For those seeking even more advanced autonomous capabilities, Rivian offers the premium version, Rivian Autonomy Platform+. This upgraded system includes additional features such as Lane Change on Command and Enhanced Highway Assist, further elevating the vehicle’s self-driving capabilities and providing a glimpse into the future of autonomous transportation.

Immersive Technology and Premium Features

The new R1S and R1T go beyond performance and safety, offering a host of immersive technologies and premium features that enhance the overall ownership experience. Owners can conveniently use their car keys in Apple Wallet on iPhone and Apple Watch, or with select Google Pixel devices, to unlock and start their vehicles. This seamless integration with popular mobile devices adds an extra layer of convenience and security.

Rivian has also introduced the Rivian Premium Audio system with Dolby Atmos®, delivering an immersive sound experience that rivals high-end home theater setups. The system’s precise sound staging and dynamic range create a truly captivating audio environment, making every drive a memorable one.

To further enhance the in-vehicle experience, Rivian has launched Connect+, a new subscription service that supports streaming video through Google Cast and provides access to over 3,000 apps. This feature transforms the R1S and R1T into mobile entertainment hubs, allowing passengers to enjoy their favorite content on the go.

The interior of the new R1 vehicles has also received significant upgrades, including a Dynamic Glass Roof that adjusts its tint based on the weather conditions and user preferences. The customizable lighting system allows owners to create a personalized ambiance within the cabin, while the redesigned software user interface, powered by Unreal Engine, offers a more intuitive and visually stunning user experience.

Pricing and Availability

The second-generation Rivian R1S starts at a competitive price of $75,900, while the R1T begins at $69,900. Both models are proudly produced at Rivian’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Normal, Illinois, and are available for immediate delivery. Customers can easily place their orders directly on Rivian’s website, ensuring a seamless and convenient purchasing process.

Rivian’s commitment to sustainability is evident in the new R1S and R1T, which boast a 15% lower standard lifetime carbon footprint compared to their first-generation counterparts. This reduction in environmental impact is a testament to the company’s ongoing efforts to create a cleaner and more sustainable future for transportation.

Source Rivian



