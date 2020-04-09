Rivian delays vehicle launch until 2021

Rivian has been aiming to launch its electric pickup and electric SUV in 2020. That won’t happen thanks to the delays and challenges imposed by coronavirus. The company will push the production of its new EVs back to 2021.

The company is planning to use a retooled factory that was formerly used to build Mitsubishi cars for production. The delays and issues caused by coronavirus have forced the factory conversion to grind to a stop. Most of the 300 workers at Rivian have been idled.

Presumably, the delays will mean that projects that Rivian has going with Ford will be delayed as well. The EV maker also had a massive order in place for electric delivery vehicles for Amazon. Rivian’s plan to hire thousands of employees has been postponed.

via Chicago Tribune/

