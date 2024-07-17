AAEON RISC Computing Solutions powered by Texas Instruments processors

AAEON, a leading manufacturer of compact embedded solutions, has recently announced the launch of two new products in its RISC computing line: the PICO-AM62 and the SRG-AM62. These innovative solutions are powered by Texas Instruments AM62x Sitara Processors, offering a blend of performance, reliability, and cost-efficiency. The PICO-AM62 is a single-board computer built on the PICO-ITX form factor, while the SRG-AM62 serves as its RISC Gateway system counterpart.

Features and Benefits

The PICO-AM62 and SRG-AM62 are designed to meet the needs of various industrial applications, offering a robust and scalable solution. The Texas Instruments AM62x Sitara Processors feature a quad-core Arm Cortex-A53 CPU and a single-core Arm Cortex-M4F MCU, providing a powerful computing platform. Additionally, the integrated GPU support enhances the graphical capabilities of these devices.

One of the standout features of these products is their wide temperature tolerance, ranging from -40°C to 85°C, and a power input range of 9 V to 36 V. This makes them ideal for deployment in challenging environments, such as in-vehicle digital clusters or industrial applications. The environmental ruggedness ensures that these devices can operate reliably under harsh conditions.

Connectivity and Interface Options

Both the PICO-AM62 and SRG-AM62 offer a range of connectivity options, including dual LAN ports, camera, and sensor support. These features make them suitable for applications such as building access monitoring. The HDMI 1.4b interface and LVDS connector for display output further enhance their versatility, making them well-suited for human-machine-interface (HMI) use.

Wireless communication options, such as Wi-Fi and 4G/LTE, are available via full and half-size mini cards. The multipurpose I/O connector supports various industrial control functions, including RS-232/422/485, CANBus, UART, GPIO, and I2C. This versatility allows these products to serve as a flexible foundation for low-cost industrial automation devices.

Pricing and Availability

The PICO-AM62 and SRG-AM62 are available in different SKUs to cater to various customer needs. The pricing for these products is competitive, making them an attractive option for businesses looking for cost-effective RISC computing solutions. AAEON’s choice of Texas Instruments processors, known for their scalability and 20-year lifespan, ensures long-term reliability and performance.

Customers can purchase these products directly from AAEON’s website or through authorized distributors. The availability of multiple SKUs allows customers to choose the configuration that best suits their specific requirements.

