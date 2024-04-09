SiFive HiFive Premier P550 RISC-V Development Board

Today at Embedded World, SiFive, the pioneer and leader of RISC-V computing, unveiled its new state-of-the-art RISC-V development board, the HiFive Premier P550. The board will be available for large-scale deployment through Arrow Electronics so developers around the world can test and develop new RISC-V applications like machine vision, video analysis, AI PC and others, allowing them to use AI and other cutting-edge technologies across many different market segments.

Imagine a development board that adapts to your project’s evolving needs. The HiFive Premier P550 does just that with its modular design, featuring a replaceable system-on-module (SOM) board. This level of customization allows you to tailor your designs precisely, ensuring that your applications run optimally. Want to upgrade your processor or add more memory? Simply swap out the SOM board and continue building without missing a beat. The board’s out-of-order P550 core is a testament to SiFive’s commitment to meeting the computing demands of modern workloads, giving you the freedom to innovate without constraints. With the HiFive Premier P550, you’re not just building a project; you’re creating a foundation for future-proof AI solutions.

Harness the Potential of Advanced Features

The HiFive Premier P550 is more than just a development board; it’s a comprehensive platform that empowers you to explore the full potential of AI. With features like the Neural Processing Unit (NPU) and Digital Signal Processor (DSP), you can accelerate your AI workloads and achieve unparalleled performance. Imagine running complex neural networks and processing high-resolution images in real-time, all while maintaining optimal power efficiency. The integrated high-speed DDR5 memory controller and 16 GB of 64-bit LPDDR5-6400 memory ensure that your applications have access to lightning-fast data transfer rates, enabling you to process vast amounts of information without bottlenecks. And with the 2D/3D GPU and hardware video encoder/decoder, you can create immersive visual experiences and stream high-quality video effortlessly. The possibilities are endless with the HiFive Premier P550.

Technical Specifications

Quad-core SiFive Performance P550 processor

256 KB L2 cache and 4 MB L3 cache

Eswin EIC7700 SoC with 64-bit three-issue, out-of-order cores

2D/3D GPU and hardware video encoder/decoder

Neural Processing Unit (NPU) and Digital Signal Processor (DSP)

MIPI DSI and security subsystem

Integrated high-speed DDR5 memory controller

Root complex PCI Express Gen 3 x4

16 GB of 64-bit LPDDR5-6400 memory

128 GB of eMMC memory for fast boot

PCI Express Gen 3 x4 via a PCIe x16 slot

5 USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports

Software support with Freedom U-SDK, including Linux

Replaceable SOM board for design flexibility

Seamless Integration and Software Support

Embarking on an AI project can be daunting, but with the HiFive Premier P550, you have a trusted partner by your side. The board comes with comprehensive software support, including the Freedom U-SDK and Linux, ensuring that you have a stable and reliable foundation for your development journey. And with the collaboration with Canonical, you can run Ubuntu seamlessly, giving you access to a vast ecosystem of tools and libraries. Whether you’re a seasoned developer or just starting out, the HiFive Premier P550 provides a user-friendly environment that allows you to focus on what matters most: bringing your AI innovations to life.

Join the RISC-V Revolution

By choosing the HiFive Premier P550, you’re not just investing in a development board; you’re joining a global community of innovators and visionaries who are shaping the future of technology. The RISC-V ecosystem is rapidly growing, with a wide range of applications spanning from embedded systems to enterprise-grade solutions. As you explore this landscape, you’ll discover endless opportunities to collaborate, learn, and make your mark on the industry. With SiFive’s commitment to open-source hardware and software, you’ll have access to a wealth of resources and support, empowering you to push the boundaries of what’s possible with AI.

Pricing and Availability

The HiFive Premier P550 RISC-V development board is not just a technological marvel; it’s also a cost-efficient platform that will be available in volume. This means you won’t have to break the bank to access high-performance IP for your AI applications. Set to be available through Arrow Electronics in July 2024, the HiFive Premier P550 is the golden ticket for developers and enterprises looking to scale their RISC-V innovations. Don’t miss your chance to be at the forefront of the AI revolution.

Embrace the Future of AI with the HiFive Premier P550

As you embark on your AI journey, the HiFive Premier P550 RISC-V development board is your compass, guiding you towards uncharted territories of innovation. With its unparalleled performance, design flexibility, and comprehensive software support, this board is the key to unlocking the full potential of your AI projects. So, take the leap, embrace the power of RISC-V, and let the HiFive Premier P550 be your launchpad to success. The future of AI is in your hands, and with the HiFive Premier P550, there’s no limit to what you can achieve.



