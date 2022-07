The Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power teaser

If like us you are looking forward to the release of the new Prime TV series The Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power you are sure to enjoy the new teaser trailer released by Amazon this week. Providing a glimpse at what you can expect the storyline, characters and locations.

The new Rings of Power TV series is set thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings books and is based on J. R. R. Tolkien’s history of Middle-earth. It begins during a time of relative peace and covers all the major events of Middle-earth’s Second Age: the forging of the Rings of Power, the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, the fall of the island kingdom of Númenor, and the last alliance between Elves and Men. Although these events take place over thousands of years in Tolkien’s original stories, they have been condensed and adapted for the Rings of Power series.

The Rings of Power

“Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness. “

“Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.”

Source : Amazon Prime

