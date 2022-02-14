LoTR Rings of Power TV series trailer released by Amazon

During this year’s Super Bowl Amazon premiered the first trailer for the new Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power TV series which takes place before the Fellowship of the Rings storyline. The Rings of Power TV series will premiere on Amazon Prime on September 2, 2022 and tells a story before the ring of power was created. Check out the trailer below for a taste of what you can expect from the characters and world based on stories by J. R. R. Tolkien.

Rings of Power TV Series

The Amazon Prime TV series is set in the Second Age of Middle-earth, thousands of years before the events of Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings.

“Amazon Studios’ forthcoming series brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness. “

“eginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.”

Source : Amazon

