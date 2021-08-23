Ring desktop apps are being discontinued In October

Ring has announced that they will be discontinuing their desktop apps for the Ring devices for the Mac and Widows from October.

The apps will be discontinued from the 15th of October 2021 and if you have this app installed it will be automatically signed out.

Whilst the apps are being discontinued for Windows and the Mac, you will still be able to access these features in your web browser on your Mac or Windows PC.

Can I access the same desktop app features on ring.com?

Yes. Key features from the desktop app are available on ring.com, including Live View and Browser Notifications (coming soon).

With a Ring Protect subscription, you can also use ring.com to do the following:

Access video history for 60 days in the U.S and 30 days in some countries outside of the U.S. *

Save, share, download, or favorite videos within your history

Manage your subscription

Update your payment method

Manage your account settings in the Control Center

To use these features, log into your Ring account here.

You can find out more details about the apps being discontinued at the link below, you will be able to use some features until October.

Source Ring, Pocket Lint

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals