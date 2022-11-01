Rimac Nevera vs Lamborghini Aventador SVJ (Video)

The Rimac Nevera is one of the most powerful cars in the world, it comes with 1,914 horsepower and it is a fully electric hypercar.

Now we get to find out how the Rimac Nevera performs in a drag race with the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, the video below from Top Gear shows Chris Harris driving the Nevera. Let’s find out how it performs up against the Lamborghini.

As we can see from the video, the Nevera was ahead of the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, which is hardly surprising considering this electric hypercar comes with a massive 1914 horsepower.

The car comes with a 0 to 60 miles per hour time of 1.9 seconds and it can hit 100 miles per hour in just 4.3 seconds.

The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ comes with 690 horsepower and it has a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of 2.9 seconds and a 0 to 100 miles per hour time of 6.4 seconds.

The Nevera looks seriously impressive from the video, the car will retail for €2 million, and the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ retails for around €300,000.

Source & Image Credit: Top Gear



