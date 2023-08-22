Rimac Nevera sets new Nürburgring record

The Rimac Nevera has set a new record at the Nürburgring, the car managed a time of 7:00:928. at the Nürburgring Nordschleife, this is 20 seconds faster than the cvars previous record, more details are below.

The Rimac Nevera broke the previous EV production lap record, beating it by 20 seconds on its first debut at the famous and ever-challenging Nürburgring track. In the historical, shorter track configuration of 20.6 km (12.8-mile) the Nevera set the time of 7:00:928.

The record-breaking lap, driven by Croatian racing driver Martin Kodrić, was undertaken using Michelin Cup2R tires, and verified by independent timing data, TÜV SÜD and on-board telemetry.

This record is just the latest in a list of more than 20 that the Nevera has shattered this year. In April 2023, at the Automotive Testing Papenburg (ATP), Germany, the Rimac Nevera claimed a spectacular 23 performance records in a single day, including 0-60mph, 0-100mph and 0-186mph. The Nevera had already arrived at ATP track already holding the title of EV with the highest verified top speed, having achieved 256mph (412 km/h).

