Rimac Nevera breaks 23 performance records (Video)

The Rimac Nevera is already the world’s fastest production car and now the car has managed to break a total of 23 records at the same time and it also managed to break the fastest top speed for an electric production car.

The new records include speed and stopping power records, it managed the fastest time from 0 to 300 km/h or 0 to 249 miles per hour in just 29.93 seconds, this is a second faster than the previous record holder.

On a test track in Germany, the Nevera secured a total of 23 independently verified speed records and – as well as its recent title for fastest top speed of a production electric car – the Nevera now holds the title for most performance records broken in a single day. It effortlessly smashed existing benchmarks, running again and again under full throttle conditions without a single reliability issue or any significant loss of performance.

The records were broken at the Automotive Testing Papenburg (ATP) facility in Germany using its 4.0km (2.49-mile) straights, and independently verified by Dewesoft and RaceLogic. Both 3rd party verifiers had on-site teams to support the record braking activities and to ensure that their equipment is in perfect running order. During its record-breaking day, the Nevera even outperformed its own official specifications, recording 0-60mph in 1.74 seconds (compared with 1.85 seconds). All acceleration records were completed with a standard one-foot rollout and equipped with road-legal Michelin Cup 2 R tires on non-prepped asphalt.

You can find out more details about the awesome Rimac Nevera electric supercar over at the company’s website at the link below.

