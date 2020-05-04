Enermax LIBLLUSION LL30 RGB PC case

Enermax has created a new RGB ATX computer chassis in the form of the LIBLLUSION LL30 RGB PC case, which will soon be available to purchase throughout Europe priced at €75 from online retailers such as Amazon.

The LIBLLUSION LL30 PC case is equipped with one SquA RGB fan at the rear, the built-in integrated hub can support up to 6 addressable RGB devices lighting in sync with an ARGB-ready motherboard software or the lighting control through this computer case.

“The LIBLLUSION LL30 RGB Gaming Tower comes with a illuminated front panel with addressable RGB LEDs, one pre-installed addressable SquA RGB fan and a RGB LED side stripe. The tempered glass panorama side window provides a clear view of the installed components, making it ideal for builds with RGB lighting. LIBLLUSION LL30’s integrated RGB hub controls up to 6x addressable RGB devices or synchronizes with supported motherboard software. A detachable PSU side cover and a removable HDD cage ensures an easy installation and cable management. LIBLLUSION LL30 offers broad support for liquid coolers in sizes 360, 280, 240, 140 and 120 mm.”

Features of the LIBLLUSION LL30 PC case :

Enermax Exclusive SquA RGB for Standard

Not many computer cases include an ARGB fan at the rear of the case, ENERMAX exclusively pre-installs one SquA RGB fan at the rear of LIBLLUSION. The unique square-shaped lighting style of SquA RGB and diamond-bright reflection on the back frame lights up the back area of the build and make it more stylish.

2 Ways to Control Addressable RGB Lighting Modes

LIBLLUSION LL30 supports addressable RGB lighting synchronization with motherboards featuring RGB header (3-pin assignment: +5V/D/G); users can program preferred lighting effects via the motherboard software. Moreover, for those who don’t use the ARGB-ready motherboards, the built-in integrated hub allows users to control the lighting synchronization of 6x addressable RGB devices through the lighting control button on the I/O panel.

Flexible Interior for System Construction

LIBLLUSION LL30 has sufficient space for high-end components and advanced cooling. It offers 3 designated mounting places for AIO liquid coolers; the case supports radiators from 120 mm to 360 mm in size depending on the position. The removable HDD cage provides extra space for PSU with longer chassis; users can further easily access the installed PSU by the detached PSU side cover.

For further information full specifications and purchasing options jump over to the Enermax website by following the link below.

Source : EnerMax : TPU

