STRO and SPORQ reusable utensils and straw from $19

If you are searching for a compact reusable utensil or reusable straw to help reduce the waste from disposable cutlery and single use straws. You may be interested in a kick starter campaign which has raised over $60,000 and is currently in its final week. The STRO and SPORQ set allows you to stop using single use straws disposable cutlery providing stainless steel utensils that are easy to carry and use when needed.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $19 or £14 (depending on current exchange rates). If the STRO and SPORQ campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2021. To learn more about the STRO and SPORQ reusable utensils project review the promotional video below.

“It’s time to put an end to single-use plastics in all their forms. Straws, spoons, forks, knives, whatever. Enough is enough. Society and governments alike are coming to the realization that the vast majority of plastics used on a daily basis are made in such a way that they practically last forever in landfills or–worse yet–in our oceans. We’re talking about billions of single-use plastics tossed in the trash on a yearly basis! We have to do better. “

“The STRO straw is ultra compact (about 3″x1.5″x.6” in holder) and looks discrete enough to blend in on any keychain, bag, or belt buckle. It even slides right into your front pocket with ease. You may even forget it’s there… until you’re ready for a drink, that is! We know there are other reusable straw alternatives out there and we absolutely love that this market is growing because, frankly, it’s long overdue. We’ve found that many other reusable straws are either too bulky to carry around, too flimsy to sip straight, or too aesthetically unappealing. Paper straws are also growing in popularity, which is great, though they turn to mush unless you finish your drink within a few minutes of use. With the STRO straw, we set out to deliver an answer to all these problems. “

“Next up, we turned our sights on to single-use throwaway plastic utensils. You know the ones you find at virtually every fast food restaurant or deli. Plastic spoons, forks, knives–you name it. The plastics are built to be sturdy so they don’t break while you’re eating but the problem with that is that they take forever (almost literally!) to decompose so it’s easy to see why plastic utensils are some of the most destructive products in the history of mankind. We have to curb the use and production of single-use plastics before it’s too late. The SPORQ is a compact, convenient solution to this problem.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the reusable utensils, jump over to the official STRO and SPORQ crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

