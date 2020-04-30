Latest RetroPie now supports Raspberry Pi 4 mini PCs

Raspberry Pi gamers patiently waiting for the awesome open source game emulation software RetroPie to support the latest and fastest Raspberry Pi 4 mini PC. Will be pleased to know the day has arrived and RetroPie 4.6 is now available to download.

“RetroPie allows you to turn your Raspberry Pi, ODroid C1/C2, or PC into a retro-gaming machine. It builds upon Raspbian, EmulationStation, RetroArch and many other projects to enable you to play your favourite Arcade, home-console, and classic PC games with the minimum set-up. For power users it also provides a large variety of configuration tools to customise the system as you want. RetroPie sits on top of a full OS, you can install it on an existing Raspbian, or start with the RetroPie image and add additional software later. It’s up to you.”

“RetroPie is provided free of charge. It is quite simple to put together the hardware you need to get RetroPie up and running. You can buy the parts separately or can buy affordable kits that contain the various components you need – e.g. the Canakit, or a kit from The Pi Hut, or Pimoroni.”

For full instructions on how to download and install the latest RetroPie 4.6 distribution on your Raspberry Pi 4 mini PC jump over to the official RetroPie website and forums for a complete walk-through on a variety of stable operating systems including Raspbian, Debian, Ubuntu, and other mini PC hardware such as the ODroid-C1/C2 and ODroid-XU3/XU4.

Source : RetroPie 4.6

