reTerminal E10-1 review by MagPi

If you are interested in learning more about the Seeed Studio reTerminal E10-1 expansion board specifically designed for the reTerminal. Adding a wide right you useful features including recharging, portable functions, audio, wireless communication and industrial data transmission. You will be pleased to know that the team over at the official Raspberry Pi Magazine MagPi have carried out an in-depth review of the reTerminal E10-1 expansion board giving it an impressive 9/10.

“The reTerminal E10-1 is an expansion board for the reTerminal which empowers rechargeable and portable functions, enhanced wireless communication and industrial data transmission along with audio capability. It ensures the reTerminal was even stronger and allows it to be deployed in more scenarios like high-speed industrial, agriculture applications, or enhanced wireless home, individual usages.”

Measuring just 140mm × 95mm × 30mm the reTerminal is powered by a Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 and offers the functionality and power of an industrial computer.

reTerminal E10-1

– Alternative Charging Modes: Supply by UPS-18650 dual chargeable battery, DC jack, and PoE function

– Multiple Wireless Communication: Provide LoRaWAN/LTE/4G/5G all four data transmission abilities with antennas

– Onboard Industrial Interface: Support RS-485, RS-232, and CAN Bus high-speed connection

– Onboard Massive Storage: Available card slot supporting SSD with M.2 B KEY, SATA 2.0

– Onboard Audio Capability: Equip with two microphones and one speaker for expandable Al-powered capabilities

MagPi Review

“It’s larger than the original reTerminal, and attaching it does increase the footprint (and weight). However, for that sacrifice you do get a barrel DC jack, a battery compartment, PoE, improved wireless LAN, mobile network support, serial ports, microphones, and speakers for any machine learning application, and the ability to add much more storage via SATA 2.0 and M.2 drives.”

“Adding storage isn’t just a case of slotting in an SD card – the whole expansion kit comes apart so that you can install any drives into the very sturdy case so you’re not losing any protection. The battery compartment is attached by screws as well, so any portable power you put in won’t accidentally fall out. Attaching the expansion to reTerminal is very easy – it slots into a port covered by a rubber foot on the rear end, and is then secured with a couple of provided screws. No friction or plastic clasps are used so there’s no danger of the connector wearing out, so to speak.”

For the full review jump over to the official MagPi website or the official Seeed Studio product page by following the link below.

