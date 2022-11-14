Resident Evil Village Mac MetalFX performance tested

Mac gamers wondering what the Resident Evil Village game plays like on the macOS operating system, will be pleased to know that the team over at Digital Foundry have created a new video providing details on what you can expect from the MetalFX graphics and more.

“Resident Evil Village on Mac is an interesting release, specifically targeting Apple Silicon – so how does it play on M1 Max and M1 Ultra hardware? It turns out that this is actually a rather pedestrian story – though it seems that the #StutterStruggle affects Mac too – the big news here is how good Apple’s MetalFX Upscaling actually is, comparable to DLSS in fact.”

“Experience survival horror like never before in the 8th major installment in the Resident Evil franchise – Resident Evil Village. With detailed graphics, intense first-person action and masterful storytelling, the terror has never felt more realistic.”

“Set three years after the events of Resident Evil 7, largely on the day of February 9, 2021. Ethan Winters returns as the protagonist, having defeated bioweapon Eveline in Resident Evil 7. Ethan has been living with his wife Mia and six-month-old daughter Rosemary when Chris Redfield—the protagonist of previous Resident Evil entries—and his men suddenly appear, murder his wife in cold blood, and kidnap him and his baby daughter, bringing them to a mysterious European village.”

Included in the Mac Resident Evil Village game :

・Resident Evil Village

・The Trauma Pack DLC

– Samurai Edge – AW Model-01

– Resident Evil 7 Found Footage Filter

– Resident Evil 7 Tape Recorder Save Point

– Saferoom Music “Go Tell Aunt Rhody”

– Mr. Everywhere Weapon Charm

– Unlock “Village of Shadows” Difficulty

– The Tragedy of Ethan Winters Artwork

– The Baker Incident Report

・Survival Resources Pack

・Mr. Raccoon Weapon Charm

The RE Village game for Mac is now available to purchase from the official, Apple Mac App store priced at $40.

