Resident Evil 4 Remake PC optimize settings

PC gamers looking to get the most from the Resident Evil 4 Remake which has recently been made available on Windows systems albeit with a few issues. Might be interested in a new video published by the team at Digital Foundry providing more insight onto the best settings you can use to optimize your gameplay when playing the revamped horror game.

Unfortunately after launching just under a week ago on March 24, 2023 the single player survival horror game has been featuring image quality problems, crashes and a variety of different bugs and issues on the PC platform. The remake has been created by the development team at Capcom although it seems that the game could do with a little more work to bring it up to scratch. Check out the trailer below to learn more about how you might be able to correct a few the issues you may have been experiencing while playing the RE4 Remake by optimising your settings correctly.

Resident Evil 4 Remake optimize settings

“Unwelcome image quality problems, crashing issues, texture oddities, continual problems with RT features… there’s so much to enjoy with the PC port of Resident Evil 4 Remake, but basic technical challenges facing the RE Engine still need to be addressed – despite the community (and DF!) pushing for them for years now. Alex Battaglia reports.”

Source : Digital Foundry





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals