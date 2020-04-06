Resident Evil 3 Remake officially launches on PS4, Xbox and PC

The day has finally arrived and Resident Evil 3 is now available on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC systems. Resident Evil 3 is a survival horror game developed and published by Capcom, offering a remake of Resident Evil 3: Nemesis (1999). During the game players take on the role of Jill Valentine and Carlos Oliveira as they attempt to survive a zombie apocalypse while hunted by the hugely powerful intelligent bioweapon Nemesis.

“We have a number of free updates planned for Resident Evil Resistance. In our first update on April 17, players will get the chance to play as Resident Evil 3’s protagonist, Jill Valentine, as she joins the ranks of the Survivors.”

“Unlike the original, which uses tank controls and fixed camera angles, the remake features third-person shooter gameplay similar to the 2019 Resident Evil 2 remake. It includes an online multiplayer mode, Resident Evil: Resistance, which puts a team of four players against a “mastermind” who can create traps, enemies, and other hazards. The beginning of Resident Evil 3 however, has players briefly controlling Jill in a first person perspective, in a dream and then in her apartment, engaging with the environment around her much like the characters you assume the role of in Resident Evil 7: Biohazard.”

Source : Capcom

