How to factory reset, erase and restore your iPad

If you have been experiencing issues with your iPad tablet, perhaps after an application update or you have noticed a few glitches when your use it, it might be worthwhile you carrying out a restart or reset of your iPad. Restarting your iPad will allow your tablet to reboot cleanly and any application updates will be installed and run correctly. This quick guide will explain how to restart and reset your iPad keeping your documents, applications and media intact. As well as providing instructions on how to factory reset your iPad, this method will delete everything from your iPad returning it to the tablet it was when you first removed it from the box after purchase. All your data, documents, media and applications will be completely removed from your iPad tablet. If you’re interested in resetting your iPhone check out our previous guide.

How to reset your iPad tablet

Firstly we will tackle how to restart or reset your iPad keeping your data and applications intact. This method is similar to a hard reboot of your PC or computer where you will turn off the tablet completely and turn it back on, no data should be lost in this process. But it is always wise to keep backups via Apples iCloud backup service, or on your computer or Mac just in case the worst should go wrong.

iPad without Home button

To restart or reset a newer iPad without a home button, press and hold either the volume up or volume down buttons, indicated in the image above and the top button until the power of slider appears on your screen. Then simply drag the slider from left to right and wait 30 seconds for your tablet to turn off. Once this has finished to turn your tablet back on press and hold the top button until you see the Apple logo. This will cleanly load all your applications and any updates which may not of installed correctly beforehand.

iPad with Home button

If your iPad is a little older and is equipped with a home button at the bottom of the screen you will need to press and hold the top button, indicated in the image above until the power off slider appears. Slide the power off button from left to right and wait 30 seconds for your tablet to turn off. Once this is complete to turn your Apple tablet back on press and hold the top button until you see an Apple logo.

How to factory reset your iPad tablet deleting all your data in the process

Resetting your iPad to factory settings will delete all your data and media from your tablet, returning it to the exact state it was when you first removed it from the box after purchase. You can use a Mac or PC to be able to carry out the factory reset of your tablet and if your iMac or Macbook is running macOS Catalina or later you will use the Finder application. If you are going to use a Mac running Apple’s macOS Mojave operating system or earlier, or on a Windows PC computer you will need to use the iTunes application. If you don’t have a Mac or PC to hand, you can also raise and restore your iPad without a computer following the instructions below.

Once you have figured out which application you will be using whether it be Finder or iTunes, sign out of the Find My application on your iPad and connect your tablet to your PC or Mac. Enter your passcode if required and your device should appear on the left-hand side of both Finder and iTunes applications. When your iPad appears select it and an option to “Restore iPad” will be visible in the center of the screen just to the right of the “Check for Update” button. You will then be asked to confirm you would like to reset your iPad and delete all its contents, applications and your personal data from the device.

Erase and reset your iPad without a computer.

To carry out a factory reset of your iPad without a computer simply enter the “Settings” on your tablet and go to “General” and then “Reset“. Here you will be presented with a few options allowing you to “Reset All Settings” or “Erase all Content and Settings” as well as “Reset Network Settings” and a few more but we will leave these options for another guide. Once you have made your selection you will be asked to confirm that you want to completely remove all the data, media and applications from your iPad. On confirmation your iPad will start the reset process and will delete everything from your tablet returning it to when you first removed it from the box.

If your iPad is unresponsive or won’t turn on, you are having issues resetting your iPad or deleting data from it you may need to contact Apple by jumping over to their Apple Support website.

